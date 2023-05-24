Margaret Zabel Purchases 20,000 Shares of G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Rating) insider Margaret Zabel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,900.00 ($15,266.67).
G8 Education Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.78.
G8 Education Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.