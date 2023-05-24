Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $26.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $391.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

