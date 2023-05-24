Mark Arnesen Acquires 300,000 Shares of WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Rating) insider Mark Arnesen acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,800.00).

Mark Arnesen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Mark Arnesen acquired 235,000 shares of WIA Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$11,045.00 ($7,363.33).

WIA Gold Stock Performance

About WIA Gold

WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.

