Mark Woodhams Sells 558 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Woodhams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $104,166.61.

BlackLine Stock Down 4.2 %

BL stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

