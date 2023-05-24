Martin Holland Buys 200,000 Shares of Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Stock

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE – Get Rating) insider Martin Holland purchased 200,000 shares of Cobre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,400.00 ($11,600.00).

Martin Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cobre alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Martin Holland purchased 700,000 shares of Cobre stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$71,400.00 ($47,600.00).

Cobre Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 3.57.

About Cobre

Cobre Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Perrinvale project covering an area of approximately 381 square kilometers of the Panhandle and Illaara Greenstone Belts in Western Australia; and an option to earn up to 80% interests in the Sandiman tenement covering an area of approximately 202 square kilometers located in Gascoyne Province, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.