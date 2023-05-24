Martin J. Wygod Acquires 5,444 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,466.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,403 shares in the company, valued at $94,812.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Forian Price Performance
NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.
