Martin J. Wygod Acquires 5,444 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORAGet Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,466.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,403 shares in the company, valued at $94,812.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Forian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Forian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Forian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Forian

(Get Rating)

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.