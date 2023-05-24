Matthew E. Fedders Purchases 1,200 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) VP Matthew E. Fedders bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,841.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATSG opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

