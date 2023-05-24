M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.25.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 196 ($2.44) to GBX 194 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 247 ($3.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.50 on Friday. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.