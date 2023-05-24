Michael Stuart Rosenthal Purchases 10,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Stuart Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

Shares of MP opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

