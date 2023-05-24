Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Decreased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

