Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Microchip Technology worth $283,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,299.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 333,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 310,109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

