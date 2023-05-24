MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 2,382,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,307,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
MicroVision Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $716.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
About MicroVision
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroVision (MVIS)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.