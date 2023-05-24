MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 2,382,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,307,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $716.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

Featured Stories

