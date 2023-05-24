Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.38.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
