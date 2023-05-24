Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.86 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

