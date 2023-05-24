Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 19,861 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of -245.21, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.