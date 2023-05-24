Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 206,687 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of NIO worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

