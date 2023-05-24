Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $783.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $831.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $754.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.90.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,513 shares of company stock worth $22,944,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

