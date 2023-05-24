Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.53 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

