Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $284.85 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

