Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,731 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.17. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

