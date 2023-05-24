Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,062 shares of company stock worth $1,627,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.