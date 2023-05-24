Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

BlackLine Stock Down 4.2 %

BlackLine stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 6,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $486,205.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,328.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 6,878 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $486,205.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,328.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,077 shares of company stock worth $2,433,324 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 235,060 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

