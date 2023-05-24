MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal Purchases 5,000 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Stuart Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00.

NYSE MP opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MP Materials by 36.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

