Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 279,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $3,265,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

