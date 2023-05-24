NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Down 2.6 %
NNVC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07.
About NanoViricides
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.