National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth $300,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

