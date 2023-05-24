Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.49. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

