Neev Nissenson Sells 6,000 Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Stock

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) CFO Neev Nissenson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neev Nissenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Neev Nissenson sold 3,288 shares of OMNIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $19,497.84.

OMNIQ Trading Down 0.2 %

OMNIQ stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.22. OMNIQ Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMNIQ

OMNIQ ( NASDAQ:OMQS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMQS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in OMNIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OMNIQ by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

