Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 53.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.6 %

Nestlé Company Profile

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

