NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Paul Rennie Purchases 320,968 Shares

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie acquired 320,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$26,640.34 ($17,760.23).
NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals
NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical and clinical studies of patented technologies. Its lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.
