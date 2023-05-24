New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs Sells 2,673 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $224,665.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,416.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 7,658 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $573,813.94.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $587,406.60.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

