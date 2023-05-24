NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEWT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.21 million. Analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $411,013 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

