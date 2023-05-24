NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 450,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

