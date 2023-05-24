Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 37.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $799.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $4,993,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 32.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,798,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 927,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

