Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE NAT opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

