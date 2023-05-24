Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $799.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

