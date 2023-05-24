Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $799.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

