Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

