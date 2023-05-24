Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $214.00 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average of $230.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

