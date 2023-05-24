Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,033,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,737 shares.The stock last traded at $170.09 and had previously closed at $170.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $369.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after buying an additional 3,537,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

