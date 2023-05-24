Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,033,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,737 shares.The stock last traded at $170.09 and had previously closed at $170.54.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.
The company has a market cap of $369.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.13.
Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.
