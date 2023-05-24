NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.98.

NUVA opened at $38.68 on Friday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 728.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

