NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist Sells 23,084 Shares

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.77 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.82.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

