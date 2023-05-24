O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $355.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.43 and a 200 day moving average of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

