O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 467 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $251.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day moving average is $232.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

