O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in WNS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in WNS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WNS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,348 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

WNS Stock Up 2.5 %

WNS Company Profile

Shares of WNS stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.