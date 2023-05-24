O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,502 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.32) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.83) to GBX 2,860 ($35.57) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

