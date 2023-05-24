O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after buying an additional 706,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Electric Power by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,003 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,906. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.