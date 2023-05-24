Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 3.5 %

OMEX opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Insider Activity at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Further Reading

