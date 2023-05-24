ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

