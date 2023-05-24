OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of OCX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.61.
About OncoCyte
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.